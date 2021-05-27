Kata-kata penyemangat bahasa Inggris kerap diperlukan saat Anda ingin membuat keterangan foto di Instagram. Kalimat positif seperti itu bisa membuat unggahan terkesan lebih bijak dan pastinya disukai banyak orang.

Membaca kata-kata penyemangat sejatinya bisa memengaruhi perasaan Anda. Mungkin, di momen tertentu Anda sedang butuh disemangati dan dengan membaca kata-kata penyemangat, itu bisa meningkatkan gelora dalam jiwa Anda.

Baca Juga : 10 Kata-Kata Penyemangat Cinta Ungkapan Romantis untuk Orang Tersayang

Nah, untuk memudahkan Anda mendapatkan kata-kata penyemangat bahasa Inggris, MNC Portal Indonesia coba merangkumkannya khusus untuk Anda. Dilansir dari laman FTD, berikut kata-kata penyemangat bahasa Inggris:

1. “A woman is the full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture and transform.” — Diane Mariechild.

2. “We can do no great things, only small things with great love.” — Mother Teresa.

3. “If you’re feeling helpless, help someone.” — Aung San Suu Kyi.

4. “One’s life has value so long as one attributes value to the life of others, by means of love, friendship, indignation and compassion.” — Simone De Beauvoir.

5. “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou.

6. “If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.” — Mother Teresa.

7. “No one has ever become poor by giving.” — Anne Frank.

8. “People, even more than things, have to be restored, renewed, revived, reclaimed, and redeemed. Never throw out anyone.” — Audrey Hepburn.

9. “Life shrinks or expands in proportion with one’s courage.” — Anaïs Nin.

10. “It takes a great deal of courage to stand up to your enemies, but even more to stand up to your friends.” — J.K. Rowling.

11. “I have learned over the years that when one’s mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear.” — Rosa Parks.

12. “When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful.” — Malala Yousafzai.

13. “Nobody cares if you can’t dance well. Just get up and dance. Great dancers are not great because of their technique, they are great because of their passion.” — Martha Graham.

14. “The most beautiful thing you can wear is confidence.” — Blake Lively.

15. “I may not be perfect, but parts of me are pretty awesome.” — Anonymous.

16. “Do you want to meet the love of your life? Look in the mirror.” — Byron Katie.

17. “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” — Eleanor Roosevelt.

18. “I think the best way to have confidence is not to allow everyone else’s insecurities to be your own.” — Jessie J.

19. “I’m stronger than I thought I was. My favorite phrase has been ‘This too shall pass.’ I now understand it really well.” — Robin Roberts.

20. “When there is no struggle, there is no strength.” — Oprah.

21. “Always be a first-rate version of yourself, instead of a second-rate version of somebody else.” — Judy Garland.

22. “The most effective way to do it, is to do it.” — Amelia Earhart.

23. “I know for sure that what we dwell on is what we become.” — Oprah Winfrey.

24. “If you’re not making mistakes, then you’re not making decisions.” — Catherine Cook.

25. “If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun.” — Katharine Hepburn.

26. “You learn something out of everything, and you come to realize more than ever that we’re all here for a certain space of time, and, and then it’s going to be over, and you better make this count.” — Nancy Reagan.

27. “Keep your sunny side up, keep yourself beautiful, and indulge yourself.” — Betsey Johnson.

28. “I don’t think of all the misery but of the beauty that still remains.” — Anne Frank.

29. “If you don’t have any shadows you’re not in the light.” — Lady Gaga.

30. “When you notice that you’re having negative thoughts about how all of this is going to pan out, you need to remind yourself that you are not a very good fortune teller.” — Donna W. Hill.

31. “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement.” — Helen Keller.

32. “Success is getting what you want, happiness is wanting what you get.” — Ingrid Bergman.

33. “I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.” — Estée Lauder.

34. “Doing the best at this moment puts you in the best place for the next moment.” — Oprah.

(hel)